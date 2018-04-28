Techera, Blondell lead Whitecaps to 2-0 win

VANCOUVER — Cristian Techera connected on a penalty kick and Anthony Blondell scored his first Major League Soccer goal as the Vancouver Whitecaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Friday night.

Techera scored in the 76th minute after midfielder Nick Besler pulled down Vancouver's Nicolas Mezquida in the penalty box. Techera's moment of excitement almost turned into disaster when he celebrated the goal by pulling off his jersey. That resulted in Techera receiving his second yellow card of the night and being thrown out of the game, forcing Vancouver to play with 10 players.

Just three minutes later Alphonso Davies, who had subbed into the game in the 61st minute, had a nice run down the side of the field, then passed to an open Blondell, who tipped the ball into the net for his first goal as a Whitecap.

Blondell had a great scoring opportunity in the first half. He also set up Techera and Brek Shea with good chances.

The Whitecaps (4-4-1) were looking to rebound after being humiliated 6-0 on the road last weekend by Sporting Kansas City in the worst defeat in the team's MLS history. Vancouver had been outscored 10-1 in their previous three losses and haven't scored a goal at BC Place Stadium in their two previous games.

Real Salt Lake (3-4-1) beat Vancouver 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium two weeks ago. Salt Lake is 1-8-1 in its past 10 games at BC Place Stadium and have been outscored 21-7.

Blondell, making his first start at home, had the BC Place crowd of 19,282 on its feet in the 18th minute. The Venezuelan got behind the Salt Lake defence on a long ball from Jordon Mutch, then deked goalkeeper Nick Rimando to the ground. Before Blondell could get off a shot defender Justen Glad got a foot on the ball and knock it out of bounds.

Real Salt Lake threated with two chances just a few minutes later. Midfielder Corey Baird blasted a shot that hit the crossbar over the fingers of goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Jefferson Savarino pounced on the rebound but Marinovic stopped his shot.

Blondell made another nice play later in the half. He stole the ball off a Salt Lake defender then passed to Techera in front of the net. Techera's high shot sailed over the net like a field goal attempt.

In the final seconds of the opening half Salt Lake's Joao Plata boomed a shot that a leaping Marinovic managed to tip over top of the net. Plata tested Marinovic again early in the second half with a hard shot from inside the box which the Whitecaps keeper grabbed.