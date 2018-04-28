Giants need receiver, cornerback with final 2 picks in draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants probably aren't going to stray far from their board in the final day of the NFL draft.

They still need a receiver, a cornerback and possibly an inside linebacker. General manager Dave Gettleman is not going to force the issue just to select a player at one of those positions.

Gettleman says it's about the value of the pick, not numbers.

New York will have only two picks in the final four rounds, the eighth choice in the fourth round and the second in the fifth. New York filled most of its major needs during the first three rounds.