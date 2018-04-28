NFL Draft: Hurst, Crosby, Hines among best left for day 3

With four rounds left in the NFL draft, there are still plenty of gems left to be unearthed.

The draft concludes with rounds four through seven Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The most interesting player still left on the board is Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated when he was a child.

Griffin was a star for the unbeaten Knights last season and then lit up his combine workouts, running a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He is undersized for a linebacker in the NFL at 6-foot and 227 pounds, but his athleticism and tenacity will likely earn him a spot. Where is to be determined.

Six more intriguing players available heading into Day Three of the NFL draft.

Maurice Hurst, DT, 6-1, 292, Michigan

Hurst was an All-American and one of the most productive defensive players in the country last season. No FBS player received a higher grade from Pro Football Focus, the analytics website that reviews film of every game and grades every play. Hurst had a heart condition discovered during the combine that has apparently scared away teams. He is also undersized for a tackle with short arms — though there were similar complaints about All-Pro Aaron Donald coming out of college. Hurst is not at that level as a prospect, but if his health is OK, there is little doubt who is the best player still available.

Tyrell Crosby, OT, 6-5, 309, Oregon

Crosby is a steady run blocker who might be better off at guard, but he is also a player who many evaluators viewed as not far off many of offensive linemen already taken. The Packers have the first pick of the fourth round and could use help along the offensive line.

Kyle Lauletta, QB, 6-3, 222, Richmond

After five quarterbacks were taken in the first round, only one went in rounds two and three (Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph to Pittsburgh in round three). Who is the next quarterback to go? Maybe Lauletta from an FCS school. Physically, Lauletta doesn't jump out. His arm is OK. But he played well against better competition in the post-season and is accurate with good mechanics and decent mobility. Mike White from Western Kentucky and Luke Falk from Washington State are the other quarterbacks most likely to be drafted Saturday.