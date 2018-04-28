Eagles seeking value on final day of NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles got another playmaker at tight end to team with Zach Ertz, selecting Dallas Goedert from South Dakota State with their only pick in the first two days of the draft.

Now the Super Bowl champions will shift their focus to finding value on Saturday with two picks in the fourth round and one each in the sixth and seventh. Seven of Philadelphia's starters in the 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl were drafted on Day 3 or signed as rookie free agents.

Running back, offensive line, defensive line and secondary are positions the Eagles will target.

Goedert had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior after posting 92-1,293-11 as a junior.