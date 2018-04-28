Friday's Games

Sports 02:45 AM

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1

(Winnipeg leads series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best of five)

Utica 5, Toronto 2

(Series tied 2-2)

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 1

(Lehigh Valley lead series 2-1)

San Jose at Tucson 3, San Jose 0

(Tuscon wins series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Toronto 102, Washington 92

(Toronto wins series 4-2)

Indiana 121, Cleveland 87

(Series tied 3-3)

Utah 96, Oklahoma City 91

(Utah wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

National League

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5, 11 innings

Colorado 1, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

---

MLS

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0

---

By The Canadian Press

