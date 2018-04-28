Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1
(Winnipeg leads series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best of five)
Utica 5, Toronto 2
(Series tied 2-2)
Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 1
(Lehigh Valley lead series 2-1)
San Jose at Tucson 3, San Jose 0
(Tuscon wins series 3-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 102, Washington 92
(Toronto wins series 4-2)
Indiana 121, Cleveland 87
(Series tied 3-3)
Utah 96, Oklahoma City 91
(Utah wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6, Detroit 0
Texas 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Oakland 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
National League
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5, Washington 4
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5, 11 innings
Colorado 1, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9
---
MLS
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 0
---
By The Canadian Press
