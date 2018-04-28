Saints could have a busy final day of the draft with 5 picks

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints enter the NFL draft's final day with five picks spread across the last four rounds.

New Orleans has had only two draft choices so far. They selected defensive end Marcus Davenport of Texas-San Antonio during Thursday night's the first round and took Central Florida receiver Tre'Quan Smith during Friday night's third round.

The Saints did not have a second round pick because it had been traded away a year earlier as part of deal that allowed New Orleans to draft running back Alvin Kamara in 2017.

On Saturday, the Saints will have one pick each in the four, fifth and seventh rounds, and two picks in the sixth.