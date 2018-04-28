Vettel takes pole position for Azerbaijan GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Sebastian Vettel qualified in pole position on Saturday for the third straight time this season ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, who leads the championship standings, beat his closest title challenger Lewis Hamilton by 0.179 seconds to take the top spot for Sunday's race in Baku.

Saturday's cooler, windy conditions seemed to favour Vettel and Ferrari, who had struggled for grip in Friday practice.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.160 seconds off Hamilton's time, while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was fourth.