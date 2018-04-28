The Latest: Raiders take Maurice Hurst in 5th round

"It meant a lot to all of us," said Lucas Taylor, a centre and long snapper for the Eagles. "We've been doing a lot as a community to help try and grieve over this loss. It has been rough, but this has definitely helped us."

Falcons fourth-round pick Ito Smith, a running back from Southern Mississippi, has an unusual connection to O.J. Simpson.

Nobody has said the undersized Smith (5-9, 195) runs like the "Juice" — but a family member said Smith as a baby looked like the judge at Simpson's famous trial.

Smith, from Mobile, Alabama, was born on Sept. 11, 1995 — when the Simpson murder case captivated the nation. Smith, whose real name is Romarious, says a family member suggested he looked like Simpson's judge, Lance Ito. Incredibly, Ito stuck as Smith's new name.

Smith is expected to provide depth behind Falcons running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

The Seahawks reached across Lake Washington for their first pick of the final day by selecting Washington tight end Will Dissly in the fourth round.

Dissly followed Chris Petersen to Washington after originally committing to Boise State. He arrived as a defensive end but transitioned to tight end after catching passes in a drill prior to the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2015. Dissly is one of the premier blocking tight ends in the draft and is another sign the Seahawks plan to commit even more to being a run-first team in 2018.

Dissly is the first Washington player drafted by the Seahawks since another tight end, Jerramy Stevens, was selected in the first round in 2002.

Another day, another trade between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Detroit has made six deals with New England since hiring general manager Bob Quinn after the 2015 season. Quinn had served in a variety of roles in the player personnel department for the Patriots.

On Saturday, the Lions traded a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Patriots for a fourth-rounder this year. Then Detroit took defensive end Da'Shawn Hand of Alabama.

On Friday, the Lions traded up eight spots in the second round in a deal with New England.

"It's really easy to work with people you know, right?" Quinn said Friday night. "You call some teams and it would take like 30 minutes to do a trade because they can't make a decision. I'm just telling you how it is. Some teams you can call and you can get it done in like 30 seconds."

No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley says New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken him under his wing.

The two worked out in Los Angeles before the NFL draft and hit it off.

Before anyone gets worried, Barkley has a handle on the relationship.

"He's been great to me," the former Penn State running back said. "Kind of like a bigger brother to me, actually. He kept telling me he wishes he knew the things he knew now at my age, and I'm going to learn from the great things he did and the mistakes that he made and try to improve on myself to make myself a better person and a better player for this franchise."

When asked about the distractions that might come with his new fame in New York, Barkley has plans to handle them.

"Keep your circle small and keep your circle tight and realize the people that were with you along the way that got you to this point. And right now, that's my family."

1:15 p.m.

UCF star Shaquem Griffin could not have been drafted into a better situation. Griffin was selected with pick No. 141, early in the fifth round, to the Seattle Seahawks — where he will play with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin.

Shaquem has his left hand amputated when he was a child and it has not stopped him from playing at a dominant level.

He was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in 2016 and the MVP of UCF's Peach Bowl victory against Auburn last season when UCF went 13-0.

He played with Shaquill at UCF. Shaquill passed on offers from other colleges because he only wanted to play with his brother.

12:15 p.m.

Michigan State extended its streak of having at least one player selected in the NFL draft to 78 years when Brian Allen was selected by the Los Angeles Rams early in the fourth round.

Only Michigan and USC have longer streaks, both extended to 80 years during the first two days of the draft.

Allen could end up being the only Michigan State player to go, but that's not necessarily terrible news. The Spartans had one of the most inexperienced teams in the country last season and still went 10-3.

12 p.m.

The New York Giants selected the first quarterback of the third day of the NFL draft, selecting Richmond's Kyle Lauletta early in the fourth round with pick No. 109.

The Giants passed on trying to get their quarterback of the future to replace Eli Manning in the first round, taking running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. Lauletta doesn't have a big arm, but he showed good athleticism and accuracy playing at the FCS school.

11:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns used a fourth-round pick, No. 105 overall, to take one of the draft's most talented but troubled wide receivers.

Florida's Antonio Callaway had multiple suspensions while playing with the Gators, missing all of last season because of his part in a credit card fraud scheme.

When Callaway plays he is a deep threat receiver and dangerous return man, but he could be the next Josh Gordon.

11:15 a.m.

The Carolina Panthers began the third and final day of the NFL draft by taking Indiana tight end Ian Thomas in the fourth round.

Thomas was raised by his siblings after both of his parents passed away when he was young. He is a former junior college standout before attending Indiana.

He goes 6-4, 258 and had five touchdown catches while averaging 15 yards per reception last season.

11 a.m.

NFL teams are announcing their third-day draft picks from a variety of locales. Perhaps the most unusual is what the Arizona Cardinals are doing Saturday.

The Cardinals will do so from Route 66 in Winslow, Arizona. Rejoice Eagles fans — no, not of the Super Bowl champions but of the Hall of Fame rock band — Standin' on the Corner Park in historic downtown Winslow will be the site. The public park opened in 1999 to commemorate the song "Take It Easy," which was written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey and made into a megahit by the Eagles.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Frank Sanders and kicker Neil Rackers will join team mascot Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders to announce the fourth-round selection (134th overall) from the corner. Cardinals picks in the fifth (152nd overall) and sixth round (182nd overall) will be announced by Winslow Mayor Robin Boyd and the Winslow High School football team.

