Saturday's Games

Sports 03:33 PM

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Boston at Tampa Bay

(Series tied 0-0)

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

(Vegas leads series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

(Lehigh Valley leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

Second Round

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

(first game of series)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0) 1st game

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1)

Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2)

---

MLS

Atlanta United FC 4 Montreal 1

Chicago at Toronto FC

D.C. United at Philadelphia

San Jose at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

