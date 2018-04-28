Mylymok scores pair in Telus Cup semifinal

SUDBURY, Ont. — Luke Mylymok scored twice as the Notre Dame Hounds defeated the Toronto Young Nationals 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the gold-medal game at the Telus Cup.

Mylymok opened the scoring in the first period and had the winning goal with 2:33 left in the third period. Drew Englot had the other goal for the Hounds.

Evan Pringle and Harrison Caines scored for the Young Nationals.

Notre Dame will next play the winner of the late semifinal between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Cantonniers de Magog.