Royals end 5-game skid, beat White Sox 5-2 to split twinbill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Skoglund overcame a leadoff homer by Tim Anderson that led to a bench-clearing incident, pitching Kansas City past the Chicago White Sox 5-2 to end the Royals' five-game losing streak and give them a split of Saturday's day-night doubleheader.

Anderson celebrated as he rounded the bases and Royals catcher Salvador Perez said something to him as he crossed the plate.

In the bottom of the first, Perez reached on an error and moved to second base when Lucas Duda walked to load the bases. There, Perez and Anderson, the shortstop, had more words as both dugouts and bullpens emptied.

No punches were thrown and order was quickly restored. Perez and Anderson shook hands.