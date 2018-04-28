Utah's top defence looks to slow down powerful Rockets

Coach Mike D'Antoni said facing Minnesota's defence, anchored by Karl-Anthony Towns, was a good warmup for the looks they'll see against the Jazz and Gobert, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

But in the end, the veteran coach believes the Rockets' success will have more to do with them than anything the Jazz do.

"We're going to score," he said of his team, which ranked second in scoring in the regular season. "To me it depends on us. I just think that we do what we do against anybody and we're going to score some points if we play well."

Some things to know about the Jazz-Rockets playoff series:

RUBIO OUT

Jazz starting point guard Ricky Rubio will miss Sunday's game with a strained left hamstring. Rubio left Friday night's game against the Thunder in the first quarter with the injury. The team has not said how long he will be out, but Snyder said after Friday's game he hoped it wasn't too serious.

"It's a tough series and it caught up with him a little bit," Snyder said. "But hopefully he'll be all right eventually. We don't know the timeline."

Rubio missed a few games late in the season with soreness in the same hamstring, but had not left a game with the problem in the post-season until Friday.

LUC NEARING RETURN

Houston's Luc Mbah a Moute, who missed the entire first round after dislocating his right shoulder, returned to practice this week and is making significant progress toward a return. D'Antoni said he's unlikely to play on Sunday, but that there is a chance he could play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY

While Houston has had a few days to rest after wrapping up its series with Minnesota on Wednesday, the Jazz face a quick turnaround after eliminating Oklahoma City on Friday night. The Rockets were off Thursday, but went through full practices on Friday and Saturday in preparation for the series. The Jazz did not practice on Saturday and spent the day travelling to Houston.

"We'll just do what we can to get ready and get out there," Snyder said. "Try not to think about being fatigued or anything like that. I don't think there's time for that in the playoffs. Get healthy. Try to get our minds right and compete and see where it goes."

ROOKIE NO MORE

With how Utah's Donovan Mitchell played in the first round, the Rockets don't view him as a rookie anymore. The 13th overall pick in the draft out of Louisville scored 38 points in Game 6 to lead the Jazz to the victory.

"Mitchell's doing things that I don't think a rookie's ever done. ... (He's) playing like he's a 20-year vet," D'Antoni said.

Houston's Trevor Ariza, who will spend the most time guarding Mitchell in this series, has seen him grow since the first time he faced him.

"I think he's definitely gained a lot of confidence," Ariza said. "He's tough. He's a really good player. You can't take him lightly."

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press