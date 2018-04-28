Ramos homers as Rays beat Red Sox 12-6 for 8th straight win

DODGERS 15, GIANTS 6, GAME 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chase Utley hit three doubles and a single as the Dodgers did damage against every San Francisco pitcher except emergency reliever Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval was summoned from third base to begin the ninth inning and, in his first major league pitching appearance, retired three straight batters on grounders. The 2012 World Series MVP threw 11 pitches, helping preserve the Giants' bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader.

Walker Buehler (1-0) struck out six in five innings as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak. Chris Stratton (2-2) got the loss.

The Dodgers lost right fielder Yasiel Puig to a sore left hip after he ran into a wall.

MARINERS 12, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer and matched a career high with four RBIs, powering the Mariners to the victory.

Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy also connected in Seattle's highest-scoring game of the season. Dee Gordon had two hits and scored three times, and Cruz finished with four hits.

Mike Leake (3-2) allowed four runs in six innings in his second victory against the Indians this season.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1) lost for the first time since Aug. 27, ending a streak of 10 straight winning decisions. The right-hander allowed five runs, four earned, in three innings.

Carrasco said his back stiffened after he slipped on a step in the dugout on his way to the mound before the third. He isn't sure if he will be able to make his next scheduled start Thursday against Toronto.

RANGERS 7, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Bartolo Colon pitched seven efficient innings to earn his first win with Texas.

Robinson Chirinos hit two solo home runs and Jurickson Profar belted a two-run shot as the Rangers posted their season-high third straight victory.

Less than a month from his 45th birthday, Colon (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits. Keone Kela got one out for his sixth save.

Kevin Pillar homered twice and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of nine. Jaime Garcia (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in five innings.

CUBS 3, BREWERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana pitched seven sharp innings to continue his dominance of the Brewers.

Quintana (3-1) has thrown 24 straight scoreless innings against Milwaukee dating to July 28.

Tommy La Stella drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the seventh, and Javier Baez had a run-scoring double in Chicago's third straight victory.

With Kris Bryant back in the lineup, the Cubs improved to 6-1 against the Brewers this season, including four shutouts. Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk in his first appearance since being hit in the helmet by a pitch last Sunday.

Junior Guerra (2-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, but Milwaukee finished with just two hits.

TWINS 3, REDS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh inning, Mitch Garver homered and the Twins snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and five hits. Fernando Rodney worked around two walks while pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save in six chances.

Scott Schebler homered for the Reds, and Devin Mesoraco had two hits. Joey Votto went 0 for 3 with a walk, stopping his homer streak at four games.

Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano (1-3) lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 0, GAME 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carson Fulmer pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and Daniel Palka had four hits, leading Chicago to another victory over Kansas City.

The White Sox are 5-0 against the Royals this season and 3-16 against other opponents. The Royals have been outscored 32-11 in their five-game losing streak and are a major league-worst 1-12 at home.

Fulmer (2-1) walked three and struck out three. Palka hit his first career homer in the seventh, a three-run shot off Burch Smith.

Kansas City's Trevor Oaks (0-1) was tagged for five runs and 12 hits over five innings in his major league debut.

By The Associated Press