Jackson, Cueto help Giants split doubleheader; Panda pitches

Evan Longoria and Kelby Tomlinson drove in two runs apiece in the seventh when San Francisco batted around.

Cueto (3-0) yielded a two-run home run to Corey Seager in the first but settled down to go six mostly crisp innings. Cueto struck out three batters, walked two and retired 16 of the final 18 he faced.

Four relievers combined to retire the final nine batters and complete the five-hitter.

"Sometimes you try to be very aggressive in the first inning," Cueto said. "I was trying to be aggressive. They touched me for a couple runs, but then after that it was just being myself."

The Dodgers had a season-high 21 hits in the opener including leadoff man Chris Taylor's fourth home run, but they couldn't solve Sandoval, who worked a perfect ninth in his first major league pitching appearance.

"This is just a bad stretch, and I know with the talent that we have if we continue to put forth that effort and play that way and prepare that way, the wins will be there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's more magnified right now and it's not pretty."

Sandoval was summoned from third base to begin the ninth and retired three straight batters on grounders. The 2012 World Series MVP threw 11 pitches, helping preserve the Giants' bullpen for the second game. He also had a hit and an RBI.

"It's not that easy, but I do everything I can to save some bullpen for the next game," Sandoval said. "We lost the game, but we had a little fun at the end of the game."

Puig made a running one-handed catch and ran into a padded wall at AT&T Park while chasing down Nick Hundley's deep foul to end the first inning. He later fouled a ball off his foot while batting in the second inning and underwent X-rays, which were negative.

"It hurts a little bit. But hopefully, God willing, I can get better with treatment," Puig said through a translator.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Before the second game, the Giants optioned RHP Robert Gomez to Triple-A Sacramento and called up LHP DJ Snelten. The Dodgers optioned LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma and recalled OF Alex Verduga.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Matt Kemp did not start either game after leaving Friday's contest with tightness in his left quad. He singled and scored as a pinch-hitter in the first game and grounded out as a pinch-hitter to end the second game.

Giants: 2B Joe Panik will seek a second opinion after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Bochy did not rule out surgery. ... OF Mac Williamson was put on the seven-day concussion list. ... Reliever Mark Melancon was transferred to the 60-day DL and RHP Derek Law was appointed as the 26th man for the doubleheader. ... OF Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (2-1, 3.10 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Dodgers on Sunday while lefty Ty Blach (1-3, 4.31) goes for the Giants. The starting time of the game was pushed back to 2 p.m. PT because of Saturday's doubleheader.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press