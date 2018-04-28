Florida State's Martin ties record for NCAA baseball wins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has tied Augie Garrido for the most victories in NCAA history.

The Seminoles defeated Miami 10-1 on Saturday, giving Martin his 1,975th victory. Martin's first chance to claim the record to himself comes on Sunday when the teams finish a three-game series.

"For me to sit here and say it's not a big deal, that's hogwash," Martin said. "What has been accomplished is the school's accomplishment."

Martin is in his 39th season as the Seminoles' manager and has a .735 winning percentage, which is tops among active coaches. Florida State, which has won 40 or more games in 40 straight seasons, is 31-13.