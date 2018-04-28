McCullers, Altuve lead Astros over Athletics 11-0

"He had excellent stuff tonight," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "His ball was moving all over the place, he threw a few changeups, more than probably the entire season. He's always got the power breaking ball. He did everything right as a pitcher tonight, whether getting out of the gate hot, coming in throwing strikes, seeing that his stuff was (good). It was an excellent performance by him."

Altuve singled and scored in the first, hit an RBI double in the second and had a solo home run in the sixth.

Fisher hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Springer had a leadoff drive in the sixth. Gonzalez, who had a sacrifice fly in the third, hit a solo home run into the second deck in right in the seventh.

Houston got to Mengden early, with three runs in the first on sacrifice flies by Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick followed by an RBI double by Alex Bregman.

"For hitters hitting 2-0, 2-1, 3-1 counts is what they dream of, and that's what I gave them all night," Mengden said. "Just didn't execute very well tonight and didn't get strike one."

Mengden was tagged for five runs and six hits in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

"The ball was up in the zone early on," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "He had trouble getting ahead. They put some good swings on him."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn, currently on the 60-day disabled list with a strained right forearm, is throwing out to 90 feet but not off the mound, Melvin said. ... OF Boog Powell (sprained right knee) is doing strengthening and conditioning but no baseball activity, Melvin said.

HALLION HAS A SCARE

Plate umpire Tom Hallion took a foul ball off his chest during Marcus Semien's first inning at-bat. Hallion, who is also the crew chief, immediately fell onto his back. Houston catcher Brian McCann leaned over Hallion, holding his hand while the other umpires and an Astros trainer ran out. After a few minutes, Hallion was helped to a sitting position before standing up and resuming play, staying in for the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill (1-0) will make his third start of the season Sunday after earning a no decision Monday at Texas, allowing three runs in five innings.

Astros: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1) will look to bounce back after being handed his first loss of the season Monday against the Angels, allowing two runs in seven innings.

By The Associated Press