Celtic clinches Scottish league title by thrashing Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic clinched a seventh straight Scottish league title in the sweetest way imaginable on Sunday by thrashing fierce Glasgow rival Rangers.

A 5-0 win moved Brendan Rodgers' side one victory away from an unprecedented second straight domestic treble. Having already won the Scottish League Cup, Celtic is in the final of the Scottish Cup against Motherwell next month.

Celtic wrapped up the Scottish Premiership with three games to spare thanks to a double from Odsonne Edouard — a striker on loan from Paris Saint-Germain — as well as goals by James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor at Celtic Park.

Celtic's biggest win over Rangers was 7-1 in 1957 and it could have easily been beaten, such was the home side's dominance.

"This will live with us for the rest of our lives," Celtic captain Scott Brown said. "To do it in the style we did is just amazing."

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked with becoming coach of Rangers, for what would be his first senior managerial role. He might think twice after this latest Old Firm match that further highlighted the gulf between the rivals.

Celtic's players came back out of the dressing room to celebrate their title win wearing green T-shirts, and did a lap of honour in the sun. There was a party feel throughout the game — after one goal, Mikael Lustig removed a hat from a policeman and donned it in celebration with his teammates.

Rodgers is now unbeaten in 11 games against Rangers since he took over in 2016 — with nine wins and two draws.

Celtic has a 10-point lead.

"The league is tougher this year," Rodgers said, "but it shows the level the players are at: League cup, title and one game away from the treble.