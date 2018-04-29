Porto scores late to move closer to Portuguese league title

LISBON, Portugal — Porto scored late in a 1-0 win at Maritimo on Sunday to open a five-point lead over rival Benfica and move closer to the Portuguese league title.

Moussa Marega headed in the winner off a corner to leave Porto in a comfortable position to lift the trophy with two matches left.

Benfica, which has won the league in the last four seasons, lost 3-2 to Tondela at home on Saturday.

Benfica risks losing second place to Sporting Lisbon, which got a late goal from Bruno Fernandes to win 2-1 at Portimonense on Saturday.