Acuna, fellow Braves youngsters romp over Phillies 10-1

PHILADELPHIA — Tucked in the corner of the Atlanta Braves clubhouse, Ozzie Albies couldn't button the cuff of his shirt. He called over Ronald Acuna Jr., and the two struggled for about a minute before completing the task.

While getting dressed up may still be a bit of a challenge, the two youngest players in the major leagues sure do have this baseball thing down.

The 20-year-old Acuna doubled twice and reached base four times to cap a successful first week in the majors, while the 21-year-old Albies hit the game's first pitch for a homer and added a two-run double in the Braves' 10-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

"Ozzie is obviously doing some ridiculous things right now," said Brandon McCarthy (4-0), who went 5 1/3 innings to win his third game against Philadelphia this season. "And you're seeing early how teams are already pitching to Acuna."

About all Acuna did wrong was wipe out while rounding second in the eighth inning, turning a sure triple into an RBI double. He walked twice, stole his first base and is hitting .421 (8-for-19) since being called up.

It made manager Brian Snitker look like a genius for adjusting his lineup. Albies led off in front of Acuna. Ender Inciarte, dropped from first to ninth, tripled in a five-run third inning off Vince Velasquez (1-4) that include a three-run homer by Johan Camargo in the Braves' fourth win in five games.

"I don't know how long we'll roll with it," Snitker said of his new order. "But we probably will Tuesday. I kind of like it."

McCarthy (4-0) allowed one run and five hits while striking out six. All three of his Phillies victories have come at the expense of Velasquez, who has allowed 16 runs against the Braves.

Aaron Altherr had three hits and scored on Maikel Franco's grounder the fourth in the Phillies' fourth loss in six games. Philadelphia is 3-6 against Atlanta this season.

This was decided early. Albies crushed a 93 mph fastball to right for his ninth homer and Acuna doubled to right two pitches later in the first.