Cuthbert homers twice in Royals' 5-4 win over White Sox

The quarrel between Royals catcher Salvador Perez and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson may not be finished. The two exchanged words Saturday after Perez thought Anderson celebrated too much after a leadoff home run. "I play this game with my heart and I put a lot of work into it and I'm not going to change because of that," Anderson said. "It's not the first incident and it's probably not going to be the last." The two teams meet 12 more times this season with the next nine in Chicago. "(Matt) Davidson, he has a pretty good season here, nobody to hit him, you know," Perez said. "He hits the ball, homer and runs hard. Why you gotta hit him? No. But if you're gonna do that (bleep) to us, we're gonna hit you. We will tell the pitcher, 'hit him.'" Davidson has seven home runs against the Royals this season.

RENTERIA RETURNS

White Sox manager Rick Renteria returned after missing the three games Friday and Saturday to attend his mother's funeral services in Austin, Texas. "Our family is very grateful to everybody," he said. "We had a lot of outpouring from the game. My family's very thankful for that. We think she's in a much better place now. We see her laughing in our mind's eye, now. I'm sure she'll be up there cheering the White Sox on with my dad and probably arguing (with the umpires) out there with me every now and then." He said he received some game reports updates while away. "Kind of kept up with everything," Renteria said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After an off-day Monday, RHP James Shields will start Tuesday at St. Louis. He is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last three starts.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel will start Monday at Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

By The Associated Press