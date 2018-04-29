Parker's future, coaching search will define Bucks off-season

"To be honest with you, I think at this stage we all thought we would still be playing and were hoping that we would be playing," Prunty said.

Milwaukee was 21-16 under Prunty in the regular season after starting 23-22 with Kidd. Getting to Game 7 in the first round was a small measure of progress after Milwaukee was eliminated in six games the previous season by Toronto.

But issues that plagued the Bucks during the regular season contributed to their demise against the Celtics. Milwaukee finished last in the NBA in rebounding (39.8 per game) and 25th in opponent 3-point shooting (37 per cent). The Bucks excelled on the break and were sixth in the league in 2-point shooting (53 per cent) but 22nd from 3-point range (35 per cent).

A full year with Parker might help. He averaged 12.6 points in 31 games after returning in February from the second left knee injury of his four-year career.

Antetokounmpo thinks his teammate's return is a done deal.

"And we are going to be all excited, playing in a new arena and everyone is going to be having fun," he said.

Other notes and highlights as the off-season begins:

COOL KHRIS

Khris Middleton can get overshadowed sometimes by the high-flying Antetokounmpo. But the sixth-year forward is making a name for himself with his all-around game. After scoring a career-high 20.1 points per game in the regular season, Middleton averaged 24.7 in the playoffs. He's also capable of guarding every position but centre.

THUMBS UP?

Eric Bledsoe played the last three games of the series with a wrap protecting his left thumb. The right-handed Bledsoe said Sunday that he hoped to avoid surgery, but that he might have to wear a brace for a couple months.

JET PACKED

Veteran guard Jason Terry wants to return to Milwaukee for his 20th NBA season. The NBA's active career leader in 3-point field goals will be 41 when the next season tips off in October. Averaging 16 minutes a game, Terry's most important role was to bring energy off the bench. He's also a respected voice in the locker room.

"Obviously I know my impact. I've been here two years now. I want to see the process, the finished product, because I know the potential," Terry said.

