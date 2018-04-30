Sanchez homers, Sabathia stays solid, Yanks win 9th straight

Skaggs made it 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs while striking out eight. New York kept him busy early — Brett Gardner opened the game with a nine-pitch groundout, and Skaggs was at 42 pitches after getting through the second inning.

Sabathia and the bullpen made sure Sanchez's seventh homer was enough, even after Upton scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to make it 2-1.

Chad Green struck out Zack Cozart to escape a jam in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman got his sixth save by striking out Rene Rivera and Kinsler to end it after issuing a one-out walk to Chris Young.

"We got some good players in here, so it's just up to us to go out and execute," Sabathia said. "These guys are going to hit. It's up to us to keep pitching and help the bullpen out."

NOT WORRIED YET

The Angels started the season rolling offensive, but their fourth consecutive loss continued a recent scoring drought. Los Angeles was held to two runs total in its final two games against the Yankees and has scored more than four runs once in its last 12 games, having gone 3-9 in that stretch. However, manager Mike Scioscia expects the offence to figure things out.

"We're not squaring balls up the last 10 days like we did earlier in the season, but we will," Scioscia said. "These guys are too good of hitters not to come out of it."

GETTING CLOSER

Albert Pujols got his 2,996th career hit on a bloop single that moved Upton to third base in the sixth inning. It was his 2,000th hit while playing first base.

Pujols needs four more hits to become the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club and the second to do so as an Angel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: INF Brandon Drury (migraines) could rejoin the team during its four-game series at Houston following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (ankle) played catch Sunday and will likely make his next start during next weekend's three-game series at Seattle, Scioscia said. Scioscia said Ohtani was available to pitch hit against the Yankees and expects him to hit against Baltimore on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray (1-1, 7.71) will start at the Astros on Monday. Gray has not made it out of the fifth inning in four of his five starts this season. He gave up three runs, six hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (1-2, 4.67) will start against Baltimore on Tuesday. Tropeano has gone 5 1/3 innings in each of his last two starts, allowing five runs in a loss against Boston on April 19th and four runs in a loss at Houston on Wednesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press