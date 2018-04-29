Sunday's Games

Sports 11:33 PM

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington 4 Pittsburgh 1

(Series tied 1-1)

Nashville 5 Winnipeg 4 (2OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best of five)

Toronto 4 Utica 0

(Toronto wins series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Cleveland 105 Indiana 101

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Second Round

Houston 110 Utah 96

(Houston wins series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Detroit 3

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7 Texas 2

Seattle 10 Cleveland 4

Houston 8 Oakland 4

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 2 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Miami 3 Colorado 0

Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 0

Washington 3 Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 14 San Diego 2

San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Cincinnati 8 Minnesota 2

---

MLS

Orlando City 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 0

---

By The Canadian Press

