Local wrestler shines on national stage

Kitchener's Colby Saunders will represent Canada on the wrestling stage at the junior Pan-Am Championships in Guatemala later this month.

Saunders, a member of the Waterloo Regional Matmen Wrestlers Club, earned a spot on the Under-18 national team by taking home the gold medal at the Canadian national team trials on April 15 in Edmonton. Saunders won the gold medal in his 65-KG weight class on April 14 as well, becoming the national Under-19 champion in the discipline.

The 16-year-old Forest Heights Collegiate Institute will travel to Guatemala for the May 25-27 tournament, and if he's successful there, he could himself competing for Canada at the world championships this summer in Croatia, as well as the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

Saunders will likely only be accompanied by the national team coaches to Guatemala. He says his coaches have seen improvement in his competitions when family and friends didn’t attend.

Saunders was down 8-2 in the final match of the tournament on April 14, before turning the tables on his opponent Patrik Leder to capture the gold with a 10-8 victory.

“I was down 8-2 in the first round, as soon as I scored the first two points, I knew he was getting tired. Second round came along, I went to the centre of the mat, shook his hand, and I could feel his hand was cold,” Saunders explained. “His grip was weak, so that’s when I knew I was going to get him there. At that point, I was like, now it’s time to work. We do a lot of cardio here [Matmen Wrestling]. When it comes down to that kind of time in the match, we like to call it taking Matmen cardio.

“The majority of why I won was because of my cardio.”

Saunders joined the Matmen Wrestling Club approximately 4.5 years ago and has improved steadily since then. Saunders’ aunt and uncle persuaded him and his twin brother, Cody to take up the sport. Saunders’ two younger siblings, Chloe and Cameron, are also twins and taking up the sport.

“Sometimes I think you see potential in kids but it’s not the kind of sport everyone gravitates to, it’s pretty intense,it’s pretty close contact” said one of Saunders’ coaches at the Club, Ivan Jagas.

“Often we have really good athletes, and [wrestling] just isn’t for them, and they often leave. I don’t really think of that way as potential, I see after a couple years what they’re capable of doing. I think last year and the year before, I started see Colby being able to be do that [win on the big stage], once he had a couple of years under his belt.”