2014 champ Klizan rallies to surprise Mayer in Munich

MUNICH — Former champion Martin Klizan rallied to surprise home player Florian Mayer 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Munich Open on Monday.

The 122nd-ranked Slovak, who won the clay-court tournament in 2014, was 3-0 down in the deciding set but recovered by winning the next six games to take the match in just over two hours.

Mayer says, "I ran out of steam in the end. I can't blame myself too much."

German wild cards Yannick Hanfmann and Matthias Bachinger fared better.