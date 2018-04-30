Vikings re-sign Terence Newman, NFL's oldest on defence

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL's oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40.

The move was made Monday with Newman, who has played the last three years with the Vikings. His 42 career interceptions are the most among active players in the league.

With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the starters on the outside, Newman and Mackensie Alexander are the primary options to play the slot in the nickel defence. The Vikings also drafted Mike Hughes out of Central Florida in the first round Thursday.

The Vikings exercised the fifth-year contract option on Waynes on Monday, too, while signing 17 undrafted free agents, including South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke, a Minnesota native.