Kitchener Panthers set to embark on 100th season

This won't be just any regular season for the Kitchener Panthers.

Kitchener is embarking on its 100th season, and will looking for its first Intercounty Baseball League title since 2001.

“To me, personally, it means a lot. I grew up in Kitchener watching the Panthers and understanding the deep-rooted tradition that it has in our community,” said Panthers star centrefielder Tanner Nivins. “It falls in the 100th year while I’m playing, and I take a lot pride in that.”

The Panthers earned berths to the IBL championship series in 2015 and 2017, but lost to the powerhouse Barrie Baycats on both occasions. Barrie is the four-time defending league champion while the Brantford Red Sox won six consecutive league titles prior to that.

“I think it’s going to be an excellent experience,” said second baseman Mike Andrulis, who returns for his 12th season with the club. “The team has been around years, so the history that comes along with it, it’s something that I’ve taken seriously.

“There’s so much history that you have to follow up on. I’m going to relish every experience that’s going to come along with this season, hopefully there’s some good ones.”

Former Panthers player Luke Baker, who spent 14 years with the team, takes over the reins as manager, following the departure of Dave toBoekhorst, who led Kitchener to an 81-28 record to go along with the two finals appearances in his three years at the helm of the team.

“I think, essentially I guess, the style I had was a bit aggressive, yet at the same time, the biggest think I’d say is having that kind of bond with some of the players, and being able to speak with them about the game from a player’s point of view, and understanding not just what goes on the field during the game, but before and after, I think that’s just helpful,” said Baker, a former league MVP himself.

“Insight like that is kind of important, I’d have to say that’s a big key. Communication and knowing the guys is also good, I’ve played with a good handful of players that are on the team now. I’ve got a lot of guys that I respect, and I believe they respect me and what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do this season. A lot of good things come from being a player.”

Also returning to the Panthers after a one-year absence is veteran infielder Mike Glinka, who is willing to help wherever he can following the emergence of Cuban shortstop Yorbis Borroto, who is returning to the squad for a second season.