Jaguars sign 13 rookies, cut punter Nortman, receiver Strong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed 13 undrafted rookies and cut veteran punter Brad Nortman and third-year receiver Jaelen Strong.

The Jaguars selected Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke in the seventh round of the NFL draft and chose LSU receiver DJ Chark in the second, making Nortman and Strong expendable.

On Monday, Jacksonville signed North Carolina State offensive lineman Tony Adams, Miami cornerback Dee Delaney, Vanderbilt cornerback Tre Herndon, UNLV defensive tackle Michael Hughes, North Carolina Central linebacker Reggie Hunter, Jacksonville State linebacker Darius Jackson, Cincinnati defensive end Lyndon Johnson and Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard.

Other undrafted rookies signed: Miami offensive tackle KC McDermott, Stanford cornerback Quenton Meeks, Carson-Newman receiver Dorren Miller, Virginia Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka and Marshall safety C.J. Reavis.

___

By The Associated Press