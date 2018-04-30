Tottenham beats Watford 2-0, boost hopes of EPL top-4 finish

LONDON — Tottenham regained its five-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification by beating Watford 2-0 on Monday, with Harry Kane netting the second goal to keep alive his chances of being the English Premier League top scorer.

Dele Alli opened the scoring at Wembley Stadium for Tottenham, which won for the first time in three league games and requires two wins from its final three matches — against West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Leicester — to seal a top-four finish.

When Kane turned in Kieran Trippier's cross in the 48th minute, the England striker moved onto 27 goals for the campaign — four fewer than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Kane has won the Golden Boot the past two seasons.

Chelsea looked like it would not be qualifying for the Champions League after losing to Tottenham at home on April 1, but has won its last three games to stay in contention in fifth place.

"They were creeping up on our backs so now we can look forward," Kane said. "It was important just to get the job done and ease that pressure."

Spurs needed a response after losing to Manchester City 3-1 then drawing at Brighton. And, helped by Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, they got one.

Karnezis fumbled a cross from Trippier and Christian Eriksen reacted quickest to pass the ball across to Alli, who took one touch and slotted home his shot from eight meters out in the 16th minute.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved well from Andre Gray, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Richarlison as Watford posed problems on the counterattack.

And Kane virtually ensured there was no way back for the visitors soon after halftime. He miskicked an attempted shot off Son Heung-min's pass, but picked himself up to convert another searching centre from Trippier moments later.

Jan Vertonghen struck the post with a header and Kane had a goal disallowed for offside as Tottenham threatened a third goal.