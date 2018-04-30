Betis wins in La Liga to stay in race for Champions League

MADRID — Real Betis defeated last-place Malaga 2-1 in the Spanish league on Monday to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Betis' seventh win in eight matches left the team eight points behind third-place Valencia with three matches left. The result secured Betis a place in the Europa League for the first time in four years.
It last played in the Champions League in 2005-06.
Fabian Ruiz scored the winner with a shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute at Benito Villamarin Stadium. Youssef En-Nesyri had put Malaga on the board in the 20th and Riza Durmisi equalized for the hosts soon after.
Betis hadn't conceded a goal in six matches.
"Happy with the three points and with the return to a European competition," Ruiz said.
Malaga had already been relegated, along with Las Palmas and Clarence Seedorf's Deportivo La Coruna.
Barcelona on Sunday won its seventh league title in 10 seasons.
___
By The Associated Press
