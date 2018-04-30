Stephen Curry expected to return from knee injury for Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry is expected to return from a left knee injury to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night against New Orleans.

Coach Steve Kerr is listing the two-time MVP as probable with the idea that he's a go as long as no issues arise in the morning shootaround or before the game. Kerr didn't say whether Curry would start or come off the bench but he won't have a minutes restriction.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 123-101 rout in the opener Saturday.

Curry has scrimmaged with some of the reserves and the Warriors brass and medical staff determined he is ready for game action.