Cron, Miller homer in ninth, lift Rays over Tigers 3-2

DETROIT — With the Detroit Tigers rallying in the ninth inning Monday night, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash was focused on Miguel Cabrera's whereabouts.

The Tigers star wasn't in the lineup due to biceps tightness, but Cash was unsure if Cabrera could make an appearance with the game on the line.

"I saw him in the dugout with a bat, and I started asking everyone I could find if he could swing," Cash said. "I even asked the batboy at one point. I didn't want to see him step onto the field."

Luckily for Cash, Cabrera was bluffing and the Rays were able to close out a 3-2 win.

"That's a great win after a tough loss yesterday," Cash said.

Tampa Bay has won nine of its last 10 games after a 4-13 start.

With the game scoreless, Detroit closer Shane Greene (1-2) walked Denard Span to start the ninth. C.J. Cron followed by hitting a 2-0 fastball into the right-centre field seats for his seventh homer of the season.

"I'm not sure what happened there - I need to watch the video," Greene said. "I have to figure it out and get things fixed."

After Matt Duffy popped out, Brad Miller homered into the left-field bullpens to make it 3-0 and end Greene's night.

"Our closer came in and just didn't get it done," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "His ball didn't have the life that it normally does and two very strong hitters got him. It happens."