Pollock hits 3 HRs, Greinke pitches D-backs past Dodgers 8-5

Rich Hill was supposed to come off the disabled list to make the start for the Dodgers but remained sidelined with an infected finger, so Ross Striping got the spot start. Stripling (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits.

Arizona scored three times in the second. Pollock led off with a home run down the left-field line. Daniel Descalso doubled and scored on Ahmed's one-out single. With two down, Greinke's first hit of the season scored Ahmed.

Ahmed homered in the fourth and Pollock in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Los Angeles came back and Max Muncy homered off Yoshihisa Hirano in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-3.

Arizona added two in the seventh but so did the Dodgers, the last on Matt Kemp's pinch-hit RBI single off Archie Bradley, to make it 7-5 heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Pollock's final homer of the night, and ninth of the season, boosted the lead to 8-5.

BIG HURTS

Both teams had significant new injury problems to deal with on Monday.

Seager, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. An MRI confirmed the need for the surgery after Seager experienced pain and numbness following a pair of throws over the weekend.

Seager has had soreness in the arm since the middle of last season.

Meanwhile, Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained oblique, with no timetable for his return. An All-Star and 15-game winner last season, Ray left in the second inning of Sunday's loss at Washington.

The Diamondbacks are now without two of their original five starters. Right-hander Taijuan Walker is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said the surgery on Seager would be performed Friday in Los Angeles.

Diamondbacks: David Peralta left after being hit in the hand by a pitch from Tony Cingrani with the bases loaded in the seventh.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-4, 2.84 ERA) tries to get the Dodgers back on track while RHP Matt Koch (1-0, 1.93) makes his third start since taking Walker's place in the rotation.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press