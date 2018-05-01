Golden Knights beat Sharks 4-3 in OT

San Jose had an 11-1 edge in shots on goal in the period at that point as the Sharks were controlling the play. But that quickly turned as James Neal held the puck below the goal line and fed Miller with a pass that Marc-Edouard Vlasic nearly broke up for a tap-in that tied the game.

About three minutes later, Hertl was called for roughing Neal well behind the play, giving the Golden Knights another chance with the man advantage.

They converted again when Marchessault one-timed a cross-ice pass from Alex Tuch past Jones to give Vegas the lead.

Smith then capped the three goals in 4:46 when Marchessault fed Karlsson, who was left alone at the side of the net. He deftly sent a blind, backhand pass through the crease to Smith, who tapped it in for the 3-1 lead that silenced the crowd until the third-period theatrics.

The Sharks came out energized by a raucous crowd and the presence of celebrity door opener and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in their first home game of the series.

San Jose got 16 shots on goal in the first period, but were unable to get anything past Fleury, who rebounded well from his first loss of the post-season.

The Golden Knights didn't manage as much pressure on Jones but did get the lone power play in the first period on a delay of game by Mikkel Boedker. San Jose killed the penalty to keep the game scoreless after one.

NOTES: Sharks F Joonas Donskoi (lower body) sat out. Chris Tierney took his place on the top line with Barclay Goodrow slotting in on the third line. ... F Tomas Tatar returned after missing the past four games as a healthy scratch. He took the place of Ryan Carpenter.

