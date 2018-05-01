Australia player fined for urinating on a bar on night out

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia scrumhalf Nick Phipps has been fined and suspended from the captaincy of the New South Wales Waratahs after admitting to urinating on a bar while wearing a cow costume during a night out in Sydney last month.

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore issued a statement Tuesday saying Phipps had been fined 4,000 Australian dollars ($3,000), which would be donated to a foundation that supports community rugby.

Phipps earlier faced a news conference where he admitted he had acted foolishly but had little memory of the incident on April 21, when he was ejected from the Woolahra Hotel.

"If I'm going to do the crime, I'll definitely pay the time," the 29-year-old Phipps said. "I was a bloody idiot. It's one of those things I wanted to front straight away and get the apology out there and make sure that everyone knows how sorry I am."