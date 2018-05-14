Softball star Brandon Horn relishes 2nd nomination for K-W Athlete of the Year

For the second time, fast-pitch softball star Brandon Horn is a nominee for the K-W Athlete of the Year.

Horn, a Waterloo native, wasn't present at the nomination ceremony on April 10, is one of 12 nominees for the honour which has previously been won by the likes of local legends Lennox Lewis, Mandy Bujold and Scott Stevens.

Horn was also nominated for the award for his exemplary 2015, where he was a part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the Toronto Pan Am Games.

“It feels just as special [as the first time]. It was such an honour being recognized that one time in 2015,” said Horn. “To be recognized a second time, I’m just really happy.”

The Waterloo native has played for several teams throughout his softball career including the Can Am Twins of the Canadian Championship League, where he had a standout 2017. The second baseman posted a .405 batting average with a .522 on-base percentage while scoring 16 runs.

With the nature of the sport, Horn says it’s normal to play for several teams, even in the duration of one season. He has played for the Waterloo Wolverines when he was younger, as well as the Junior Twins, as well as the Scarborough Wolverines and a team in the small town of Jarvis, Ont.

Horn also tried out for Triple A baseball when he was younger, but he didn’t make the team, which deterred him from the sport a bit, he said. He picked up the sport when he was three or four when his parents put a baseball glove in his hand. After taking the traditional route and play T-ball, before switching gears to softball, where he made his first rep team at ten-years-old.

“I feel like my quickness has been really an important factor or contributor to my success in softball,” said Horn, who got the opportunity to leadoff for Canada at the 2017 world softball championship.

In 2017, Horn described his proudest accomplishment as being a part of the Canadian national softball team that captured bronze at that very championship in Whitehorse.

The 32-year-old posted a .308 batting average and .438 on-base percentage and had six runs as Canada defeated Australia in the third-place match of the 16-team tournament.