Softball star Brandon Horn relishes second nomination for K-W Athlete of the Year

For the second time, softball star Brandon Horn is a nominee for the K-W Athlete of the Year.
Horn, a Waterloo native, wasn't present at the nomination ceremony on April 10, is one of 12 nominees for the honour which has previously been won by the likes of local legends Lennox Lewis, Mandy Bujold, and Scott Stevens.
Horn was also nominated for the award for his exemplary 2015, where he was a part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the Toronto Pan Am Games.
“It feels just as special [as the first time]. It was such an honour being recognized that one time in 2015,” said Horn. “To be recognized a second time, I’m just really happy.”
The Waterloo native has played for several teams throughout his softball career including the Can Am Twins of the Canadian Championship League, where he had a standout 2017. The second baseman posted a .405 batting average with a .522 on-base percentage while scoring 16 runs.
With the nature of the sport, Horn says it’s normal to play for several teams, even in the duration of one season. He has played for the Waterloo Wolverines when he was younger as well as the Junior Twins as well as the Scarborough Wolverines and a team in the small town of Jarvis, Ontario.
Horn also tried out for Triple ‘A’ baseball when he was younger, but he didn’t make the team, which deterred him from the sport a bit, he said. He picked up the sport when he was three or four when his parents put a baseball glove in his hand. After taking the traditional route and play T-ball, before switching gears to softball, where he made his first rep. team at ten years old.
“I feel like my quickness has been really an important factor or contributor to my success in softball,” said Horn, who got the opportunity to leadoff for Canada at the 2017 world softball championship.
In 2017, Horn described his proudest accomplishment as being a part of the Canadian national softball team that captured bronze at that very championship in Whitehorse.
The 32-year-old posted a .308 batting average and .438 on-base percentage and had six runs as Canada defeated Australia in the third-place match of the 16-team tournament.
Horn, a plumber by day, was particularly proud of getting the opportunity to set the table as the leadoff bat for Canada.
“I always kind of thought of myself as a leadoff hitter,” Horn said. “So to actually get the opportunity to be a leadoff hitter for the national team, I don’t want to say it was a dream or a lifelong goal because I never really thought it was possible for a lot of year, but it’s something that I’m proud of.
“I like to think I’m pretty quick base to base, I’m a left-handed hitter also, so I’m just a little bit closer to first base than a right-handed hitter would be. I like to think I hit for a good enough average to start the game off well for our team.”
Horn, who was born in Kitchener is very fond of his experience playing for gold medal-winning Canada the Toronto Pan Ams.
“That was once in a lifetime experience, [and] I wish I had savoured it a little bit more, it went by quick.”
Growing up, Horn attended Cedarbrae Public School, MacGregor Senior Public School, Waterloo Collegiate Institute, and Conestoga College.
Horn will be attendance with his wife and parents when the winner of the annual award is announced on May 16 at Bingemans.
For the second time, softball star Brandon Horn is a nominee for the K-W Athlete of the Year.
Horn, a Waterloo native, wasn't present at the nomination ceremony on April 10, is one of 12 nominees for the honour which has previously been won by the likes of local legends Lennox Lewis, Mandy Bujold, and Scott Stevens.
Horn was also nominated for the award for his exemplary 2015, where he was a part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the Toronto Pan Am Games.
“It feels just as special [as the first time]. It was such an honour being recognized that one time in 2015,” said Horn. “To be recognized a second time, I’m just really happy.”
The Waterloo native has played for several teams throughout his softball career including the Can Am Twins of the Canadian Championship League, where he had a standout 2017. The second baseman posted a .405 batting average with a .522 on-base percentage while scoring 16 runs.
With the nature of the sport, Horn says it’s normal to play for several teams, even in the duration of one season. He has played for the Waterloo Wolverines when he was younger as well as the Junior Twins as well as the Scarborough Wolverines and a team in the small town of Jarvis, Ontario.
Horn also tried out for Triple ‘A’ baseball when he was younger, but he didn’t make the team, which deterred him from the sport a bit, he said. He picked up the sport when he was three or four when his parents put a baseball glove in his hand. After taking the traditional route and play T-ball, before switching gears to softball, where he made his first rep. team at ten years old.
“I feel like my quickness has been really an important factor or contributor to my success in softball,” said Horn, who got the opportunity to leadoff for Canada at the 2017 world softball championship.
In 2017, Horn described his proudest accomplishment as being a part of the Canadian national softball team that captured bronze at that very championship in Whitehorse.
The 32-year-old posted a .308 batting average and .438 on-base percentage and had six runs as Canada defeated Australia in the third-place match of the 16-team tournament.
Horn, a plumber by day, was particularly proud of getting the opportunity to set the table as the leadoff bat for Canada.
“I always kind of thought of myself as a leadoff hitter,” Horn said. “So to actually get the opportunity to be a leadoff hitter for the national team, I don’t want to say it was a dream or a lifelong goal because I never really thought it was possible for a lot of year, but it’s something that I’m proud of.
“I like to think I’m pretty quick base to base, I’m a left-handed hitter also, so I’m just a little bit closer to first base than a right-handed hitter would be. I like to think I hit for a good enough average to start the game off well for our team.”
Horn, who was born in Kitchener is very fond of his experience playing for gold medal-winning Canada the Toronto Pan Ams.
“That was once in a lifetime experience, [and] I wish I had savoured it a little bit more, it went by quick.”
Growing up, Horn attended Cedarbrae Public School, MacGregor Senior Public School, Waterloo Collegiate Institute, and Conestoga College.
Horn will be attendance with his wife and parents when the winner of the annual award is announced on May 16 at Bingemans.
For the second time, softball star Brandon Horn is a nominee for the K-W Athlete of the Year.
Horn, a Waterloo native, wasn't present at the nomination ceremony on April 10, is one of 12 nominees for the honour which has previously been won by the likes of local legends Lennox Lewis, Mandy Bujold, and Scott Stevens.
Horn was also nominated for the award for his exemplary 2015, where he was a part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the Toronto Pan Am Games.
“It feels just as special [as the first time]. It was such an honour being recognized that one time in 2015,” said Horn. “To be recognized a second time, I’m just really happy.”
The Waterloo native has played for several teams throughout his softball career including the Can Am Twins of the Canadian Championship League, where he had a standout 2017. The second baseman posted a .405 batting average with a .522 on-base percentage while scoring 16 runs.
With the nature of the sport, Horn says it’s normal to play for several teams, even in the duration of one season. He has played for the Waterloo Wolverines when he was younger as well as the Junior Twins as well as the Scarborough Wolverines and a team in the small town of Jarvis, Ontario.
Horn also tried out for Triple ‘A’ baseball when he was younger, but he didn’t make the team, which deterred him from the sport a bit, he said. He picked up the sport when he was three or four when his parents put a baseball glove in his hand. After taking the traditional route and play T-ball, before switching gears to softball, where he made his first rep. team at ten years old.
“I feel like my quickness has been really an important factor or contributor to my success in softball,” said Horn, who got the opportunity to leadoff for Canada at the 2017 world softball championship.
In 2017, Horn described his proudest accomplishment as being a part of the Canadian national softball team that captured bronze at that very championship in Whitehorse.
The 32-year-old posted a .308 batting average and .438 on-base percentage and had six runs as Canada defeated Australia in the third-place match of the 16-team tournament.
Horn, a plumber by day, was particularly proud of getting the opportunity to set the table as the leadoff bat for Canada.
“I always kind of thought of myself as a leadoff hitter,” Horn said. “So to actually get the opportunity to be a leadoff hitter for the national team, I don’t want to say it was a dream or a lifelong goal because I never really thought it was possible for a lot of year, but it’s something that I’m proud of.
“I like to think I’m pretty quick base to base, I’m a left-handed hitter also, so I’m just a little bit closer to first base than a right-handed hitter would be. I like to think I hit for a good enough average to start the game off well for our team.”
Horn, who was born in Kitchener is very fond of his experience playing for gold medal-winning Canada the Toronto Pan Ams.
“That was once in a lifetime experience, [and] I wish I had savoured it a little bit more, it went by quick.”
Growing up, Horn attended Cedarbrae Public School, MacGregor Senior Public School, Waterloo Collegiate Institute, and Conestoga College.
Horn will be attendance with his wife and parents when the winner of the annual award is announced on May 16 at Bingemans.