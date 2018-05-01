Hectic conclusion to NFL draft for Hunter

Once the draft ended, Ghavami and Hunter had mere minutes to negotiate and ask questions before deciding which offer to accept.

"You have about 30 seconds when a team is on the phone to make a decision," Hunter said. "If you don't answer quick enough teams are going to forget about you and move on because they know there are many guys who'd love to be on their team."

That's why it was Ghavami who ultimately accepted the Chiefs' offer.

"The Chiefs presented a very strong offer," Ghavami. "We just wanted to do our due diligence and had only a few minutes to contact the other team.

"When I did, I felt some hesitation on their part so I asked, 'Are you guys looking at other players right now and maybe Ryan isn't a position of priority for you at this very second,' because things can change quickly. They said, 'Yes, that's pretty much it. We have to wait for other guys to get back to us.' That's when I said, 'Well, I'm sorry but we can't wait,' and called the Chiefs back and accepted their offer."

Ghavami admitted that's not standard practice, but the clock was ticking.

"I couldn't tell the other team, 'Get back to me when you're ready,' because the Chiefs would move on," Ghavami said. "Had I called (Chiefs) back 30 seconds later, I'm not sure their offer would've still been on the table.

"When the other team delayed, I had to make that call. When I called Ryan, I said, 'I've never done this before but I just accepted an offer for you.'"

That was fine with Hunter.

"Time is definitely of the essence when it comes to choosing what NFL team to play for," he said.

Before the draft, Ghavami identified the Chiefs as a good fit for Hunter. Not only did they lose guard Zach Fulton to the Houston Texans but have Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — a starting guard and Ghavami client — on the roster.

"I knew Ryan could play that role of swing interior lineman very well," Ghavami said. "And you can't put enough value on having someone like Laurent there.

"You have a veteran who's French Canadian, a really solid head coach in Andy Reid and a solid organization. It all fit."

Hunter felt prepared to face the post-draft chaos.

"Sasha did a lot of pre-draft work compiling an extensive spreadsheet with all the teams and their roster spots," Hunter said. "When offers started coming and teams started calling, I could revert back to the spreadsheet and have talking points to go over and talk through if they asked where my head was at.

"Kudos to him for all the work he did so when the time came we were ready."

Ghavami said his '17 experience with Auclair was invaluable.

"I'd say that was more hectic because Antony had a draftable grade on most teams' board," Ghavami said. "After the draft I couldn't hang up my phone . . . there was always a call waiting so we had to act fast.

"It was my first experience living that and it came down, simply put, to Tampa presenting the strongest offer, one of the strongest in undrafted free agency. It's crazy because during the draft you're saying, 'Draft him, draft him,' and when it's over and he's undrafted, you must make a decision quickly but don't have the time to make it."

Being undrafted can be disappointing for a player but Ghavami said free agency has its benefits.

"I want the player to be drafted by the team we want from the beginning," he said. "But I'd rather go undrafted and be able to pick a team than go to one drafting by need and not because they like the player so much.

"As a free agent you get to choose. It's a stressful process but it's also a huge adrenalin rush. I've never lived anything like it."

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press