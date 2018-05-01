Russ Brandon resigns as Bills, Sabres president

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Russ Brandon has resigned his dual role as president of the NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Buffalo Sabres in a major shake-up for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Pegulas announced they had accepted Brandon's resignation in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Kim Pegula will take over Brandon's roles overseeing the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports Entertainment, the company that controls the owners' numerous holdings. The Pegulas provided no reason for Brandon's departure after a 20-year tenure that started with the Bills.

In a text to The Associated Press, Brandon would only say he has contemplated stepping down from the job for some time and felt the timing was right after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

Brandon wrote: "As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."

Brandon served in various roles with the Bills, from marketing to football decisions during a two-year stint as general manager from 2008-09. He also took the lead in negotiating the Bills most recent lease five years ago, which played a critical role in securing the franchise's long-term future in Buffalo especially following late-Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson's death in March 2014.

Brandon also served as the Bills managing partner, was the Sabres alternate on the NHL's board of governors and a member of the NFL's business ventures committee.

___

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press