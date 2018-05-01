Late tying goals don't always lead to OT wins in playoffs

The Sharks will try to put the Game 3 loss in the past and continue that pattern to tie their series at two games apiece when they take the ice for Game 4 on Wednesday night (10 p.m. EDT, NBCSN).

"It's easy," Couture said. "The schedule-makers did a good job of playing games every other day so it's easy to forget about a game when you've got another one (coming). ... We're down 2-1. It doesn't matter how you got there or what the score was in any of the games, we're down 2-1 and we've got a big game."

The Bruins will look to do the same when their second-round series against Tampa Bay shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBCSN).

Boston won the opener handily 6-2 before falling in Game 2 in Tampa Bay 4-2 on Monday night.

"I think that feel good from winning, you take that emotion into the next game," Lightning forward Chris Kunitz said. "But each game has its own identity, you can't rest on what you did last game and just hope they walk away."

STAY OUT OF THE BOX

The Sharks were one of the best teams in the regular season at avoiding penalties, going short-handed just 2.7 times per game for the fourth-lowest mark in the league. That discipline has been missing this round as Vegas has gotten 18 power plays in three games. The Golden Knights converted five of them, including two during a three-goal barrage in a span of less than five minutes of the second period in Game 2.

San Jose also went short-handed twice in overtime for having too many men on the ice and for delay of game.

"Obviously their two power play goals swing the momentum in the second period, but I didn't think our discipline or penalties were a problem, just one of those nights," coach Peter DeBoer said.

LIGHT THE LAMP

Brayden Point is just the latest player with a big-scoring night these playoffs. He had one goal and three assists for Tampa Bay in the Game 2 win over Boston, marking the 11th time a player has posted four points in a game in this post-season. This is just the second time in the last 20 years that there have been at least 11 four-point performances in the first 52 games of the playoffs.

"He's a special player, and when big games come about, special players take over and he did that," teammate Tyler Johnson said. "I can't say enough about the guy."

ALL TIED UP

Even though Vegas now has taken a 2-1 series lead over San Jose, all four second-round series stood tied after two games. This is just the fourth time since 1975 that teams split the first two games in all four series in the second round. It also happened in 1991, 1986 and 1984.

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press