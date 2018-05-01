Jets re-sign linebacker David Bass

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have re-signed linebacker David Bass, who spent last season with the team.

Bass tied for second on the Jets with 3 1/2 sacks, and also had 33 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and seven tackles for losses. He'll provide depth on New York's defence and help the team's pass rush.

The 27-year-old Bass was a seventh-round draft pick of Oakland out of Missouri Western State in 2013. He has also spent time with Tennessee and Seattle.

Bass has nine career sacks and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in 64 NFL games.