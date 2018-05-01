Cardinals rally in 9th, top White Sox 3-2 on Molina's single

The Cardinals ran themselves out of a scoring chance in the seventh.

Against reliever Bruce Rondon, St. Louis had a runner at third with one out. Ozuna hit a hard to grounder to Jose Abreu, who threw home to nail Carpenter trying to score.

ROSTER MOVE

The St. Louis sent right-hander reliever Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis and called up first baseman Luke Voit, a St. Louis native. The 27-year-old began this season on the disabled list with an oblique strain. He was batting .205 in 12 games at Memphis following his return. As a rookie in 2017, Voit batted .246 with four home runs and 18 RBIs. Mayers is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and one save in four relief appearances covering 6 2/3 innings this season.

MILESTONES

Tuesday's game was manager Mike Matheny's 1,000th with the Cardinals. He is just the fourth manager to pilot the club in 1,000 or more regular-season games. Matheny succeeded Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa as skipper in 2012. In his first four seasons, the Cardinals reached post-season play. St. Louis reached the World Series in 2013. ... Catcher Yadier Molina tied Hall of Famer Johnny Bench at 1,742 games for 16th in career games caught.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Danny Farquhar continues to show progress after his April 21 surgery for a brain aneurysm. He has taken a few short walks with his wife, Lexie. He is listed in neurologically stable condition ICU for next few weeks.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow inflammation) played catch before the game. "If all goes well and he feels good, he is scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow," said John Mozeliak, the team president. "We just have to be smart about this."

UP NEXT

White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-3, 7.71 ERA) will be making his first career appearance against St. Louis. He snapped a three-game losing streak in his last start against Kansas City.

Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (2-1, 1.43 ERA) will be facing the White Sox for the first time. He has had consecutive no-decisions in his last two starts. The Cardinals have won each of his last five starts since opening day.

By Warren Mayes, The Associated Press