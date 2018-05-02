IIHF disciplines Sweden for removing silver medals

Five members of Sweden's national junior team and their coach have been disciplined by the International Ice Hockey Federation for removing their silver medals during the closing ceremony of this past year's tournament.

The IIHF issued multiple-game suspensions against the players, including defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft in June. Dahlin is suspended from playing the first two games of the Under-18 world championship next year, though the ban does not apply to any other league.

Captain Lias Andersson was issued a four-game ban from next year's world juniors. Andersson most notably threw his silver medal to a fan in the stands following a 3-1 loss to Canada in the championship game during the tournament held in Buffalo, New York. Andersson said he did it out of frustration and noted he had another silver medal just like it at home.

The actions violated an IIHF rule requiring players and team officials to wear medals around their necks during the closing ceremony and postgame media availabilities.