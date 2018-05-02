Martinez uses arm, bat to help Cardinals down White Sox 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and also threw 7 1-3 effective innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Dexter Fowler added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won their second game in a row.

Chicago has dropped four straight and 13 of 17. The White Sox fell to a season-low 12 games under .500.

Martinez (3-1) hit a 407-foot shot off Lucas Giolito (1-4) with two outs in the sixth to break a scoreless tie. Martinez allowed one run on five hits and left with a 3-0 lead. He struck out five and walked two. The Cardinals have won each of his six starts.