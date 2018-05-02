Encarnacion, Kluber lead Indians past Rangers 12-4

CLEVELAND — Edwin Encarnacion homered three times and drove in six runs, helping Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 12-4 on Wednesday.

Encarnacion hit a three-homer in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo drive in the eighth. The designated hitter leads the team with nine homers despite a .191 batting average.

Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor also connected in Cleveland's highest scoring game of the season. Kipnis' three-run shot in the second was his first of the season.

Kluber (5-1) allowed three solo homers in seven innings in his fifth straight win. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked none.