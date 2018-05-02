Sabres re-sign defenceman Casey Nelson to 2-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenceman Casey Nelson to a two-year contract worth $1.625 million.

The 25-year-old was signed Wednesday, and had been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Nelson had a career-best season in which he scored three goals and added five assists in 37 games with the Sabres.

Overall, Nelson has three goals and nine assists in 55 career NHL games since signing with the Sabres in March 2016 following three seasons at Minnesota State. Nelson went undrafted out of college and was the WCHA's defensive player of the year in 2015-16.

