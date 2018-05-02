Liverpool reaches CL final despite 4-2 loss at Roma

Liverpool last reached the final in 2007, when it lost to AC Milan, having won the last of its five titles over Milan two years earlier.

The 13 goals scored between the two legs was a record for a Champions League semifinal.

"When two squads play in an open manner like that, it's more like a boxing match," Di Francesco said. "There should be more matches like these."

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp was full of complements for Roma.

"What a performance, what a comeback. What a brave football game," the German manager said. "It was the first time we were not as good as we can be. So we needed luck.

"We cannot go to a Champions League final with nice football all the time. We have to suffer at times."

Liverpool only reached the Champions League group stage through the final playoff round, beating Hoffenheim way back in August.

"We came in as a qualifier and now we're in the final," Klopp said. "Now we will go to Kyiv, which sounds crazy but is the truth. We will go to Kyiv."

There were concerns of fan violence surrounding the match after two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault outside the stadium before the first leg in Liverpool.

Supporters of both clubs met at Rome's City Hall earlier Wednesday to condemn violence and express solidarity with Sean Cox, the Liverpool supporter who was severely injured in the clashes last week.

Inside the stadium, fans of both sides lit flares in the stands before kickoff. It was so loud at one point that the Champions League anthem couldn't be heard.

With Liverpool advancing and Roma winning the match, both sets of fans applauded their clubs at the final whistle.

Afterward, Liverpool players posed near their fans behind a banner that read, "Sean Cox: You'll never walk alone."

Like the first leg, Liverpool was more impressive early on before Roma asserted itself late.

Roma's defence looked out of sorts when Nainggolan misplaced a pass early on and Roberto Firmino set up Mane for an unchallenged goal — the first that Roma has conceded at home in this season's Champions League.

Roma equalized six minutes later when Dejan Lovren's attempt to clear an effort from Stephan El Shaarawy ricocheted off teammate James Milner's face back into his own goal.

Ten minutes later, Edin Dzeko's attempt to head away a Liverpool corner went backwards instead toward Wijnaldum, who nodded it in.

El Shaarawy hit the post with a shot from beyond the area before the break.

El Shaarawy, who put in a strong performance, also had a role in Roma's second goal. His curling effort was batted away by goalkeeper Loris Karius and Dzeko had enough time to control the rebound before shooting firmly into the far corner for his eighth goal in 12 matches in this season's competition.

Roma could have had a penalty shortly after the hour mark, but Liverpool got away with an evident handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold as he blocked a close-range effort from El Shaarawy.

Nainggolan then put his team ahead on the night with a long-range shot off the post in the 86th for his first goal in 24 Champions League appearances.

In added time, Nainggolan converted a penalty following a handball by Ragnar Klavan.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who scored the opening two goals of the first leg and who has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season, was held scoreless against his former club.

___

___

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press