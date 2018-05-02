Justin Langer confirmed as new Australia head cricket coach

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former test opener Justin Langer was confirmed as the new head coach of the Australian cricket team on Thursday, taking over from Darren Lehmann who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Cricket Australia said that Langer will coach Australia in all three formats of the game and will start in the role on May 22 for a four-year term which includes two Ashes series, a World Cup and World Twenty20 tournament.

The 47-year-old Langer represented Australia in 105 test matches over nearly 20 years, scoring 7,500 runs, including 23 centuries. As a coach, Langer has been head coach of Western Australia state and the Perth Scorchers T20 team since November 2012.

Lehmann quit as coach in the days after the March 23 ball-tampering scandal during the third test in Cape Town which also resulted in test captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being banned for 12 months and being sent home from the tour.

Langer was endorsed as Lehmann's replacement by the Cricket Australia board on Wednesday night.

"Justin was the clear standout, particularly based on his recent coaching and player development achievements," Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said. "Justin's work ethic, leadership and values are among his strongest attributes, and he is widely respected across the global cricket community."

Langer referred indirectly to the ball-tampering episode which has rocked the sport in Australia.

"There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud," Langer said in a statement. "I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with all players, as we strive for a successful men's team across all formats, with the support and respect of the Australian public."

Langer was considered the most likely replacement after Lehmann announced at an emotional media conference in Johannesburg that he would resign as a result of the Cape Town incident, in which sandpaper was used on the field in an attempt to alter the condition of the ball.

Langer had previously been linked to the vacant England coaching position before another Australian, Trevor Bayliss, was appointed in 2015.