Reed saw Masters victory clearly making debut with contacts

PGA champion Justin Thomas took time Wednesday to help orchestrate a marriage proposal .

Thomas said Sean Powell had sent him a direct message on Instagram laying out plans to ask Andrea Cota to marry him. Thomas was intrigued, and went along. It started on the first hole at Quail Hollow after Thomas had played the back nine of his pro-am.

He walked over to Powell and engaged in friendly conservation as if they were longtime friends. Powell introduced him to Cota. Before leaving, Thomas handed Cota a golf ball with the words, "Will You?" written on it. About that time, Powell was on his knees with the ring.

She was stunned. Thomas was beaming. Hugs were exchanged.

"It all worked out great, and I'm really happy that I didn't screw it up for him," Thomas said.

Walking away, Thomas asked if they would be out the rest of the week? When they said they hoped to, Thomas turned to a tour official, pointed at the newly engaged coupled and said, "Tickets."

The last thing Cota said to her fiance: "How did you pull this off?"

PLAYING WITH TIGER

The best round of golf for Shahbaz Hashmi was set up by the best essay he ever wrote.

Hashmi won an essay contest through The First Tee and Wells Fargo as part of a "Succeeding Together" program in which contestants were asked to write about how The First Tee affected their lives in a positive manner. The grand prize was a spot in the pro-am at the Wells Fargo Championship and first pick of the pros.

And then Tiger Woods entered the tournament.

Easy choice.

"I mean, Mr. Woods is my hero unequivocally and I think a lot of us can say the same," Hashmi said. "So I'm so grateful and I'm still in a little bit of a state of shock."

The 17-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, held his own. Hashmi is captain of his golf team and headed to Indiana University next year.

"He hit it well, putted it well," Woods said. "This is not an easy golf course. I know the tees are up for the amateurs, but it's still a very hard golf course. I think he just did wonderfully. It was exciting to see him out there and his dad, and they were into it. You can tell that they're very close to one another. That's something that it was fun to see."

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press