Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara and Juan Centeno homered for Texas, which lost for the third time in four games.

ROCKIES 11, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado's four homers and drove in five runs, lifting the Rockies to the road win.

Arenado hit a long two-run homer to centre off Yu Darvish (0-3) in the first inning. He connected again in the eighth, hitting a three-run drive to left off Luke Farrell.

Trevor Story led off the fifth with a long homer to left, and Chris Iannetta chased Darvish one out later with a solo drive that made it 6-1.

Tyler Anderson (2-0) pitched a season-high seven innings after leaving his previous start because he was feeling light-headed. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine while permitting two runs and three hits.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, who finished with four hits in their eighth consecutive game with three or fewer runs.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and threw 7 1/3 effective innings.

Dexter Fowler added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won their second game in a row.

Chicago has dropped four straight and 13 of 17. The White Sox fell to a season-low 12 games under .500.

Martinez (3-1) got St. Louis on the board with a 407-foot shot off Lucas Giolito (1-4) with two outs in the sixth. Martinez allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Bud Norris got four outs for his sixth save in six chances.

TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fernando Romero pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning in his major league debut, giving Minnesota a badly needed boost.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, who won for only the second time in their last 13 games. Romero (1-0) was a big reason why, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers preserved the shutout, allowing only two singles the rest of the way.

Marcus Stroman (0-4) had his best performance in six turns for the Blue Jays this season. The right-hander, who turned 27 on Tuesday, gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings.

TIGERS 3, RAYS 2

DETROIT (AP) — JaCoby Jones led off the 12th inning with a triple and scored on John Hicks' bunt single, lifting Detroit to the victory.

Hicks bunted toward first and the Rays didn't have a chance to make a play at the plate. First baseman Brad Miller fielded the ball and collided with right-hander Matt Andriese (0-1).

Warwick Saupold (1-0) got three outs for the win, striking out two. He combined with five other relievers for six scoreless innings, yielding just two hits.

Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell was pulled after he surrendered James McCann's tying solo homer with two out in the seventh. Snell, who had won his previous four starts, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one.

Michael Fulmer pitched six innings of two-run ball for Detroit.

GIANTS 9, PADRES 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Hundley matched his career high with four hits, Brandon Crawford broke out of a lengthy slump with three RBIs and the Giants beat the Padres.

Austin Jackson added two hits and two RBIs, and Derek Holland (1-3) pitched five innings for his first win of the season for San Francisco.

The Giants finished 7-3 on their homestand and celebrated reliever Will Smith's first appearance in the big leagues in nearly 19 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2017. Smith pitched one scoreless inning.

Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen left in the third after getting hit in the back of his elbow by a pitch. X-rays were negative.

Eric Hosmer had two hits and three RBIs for San Diego. Clayton Richard (1-4) got the loss.

